Proiect de importanță majoră pentru municipiul Giurgiu, cofinanțat de Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației

O realizare importantă a administrației locale giurgiuvene este transpusă în câștigarea cofinanțării pentru proiectul „Înlocuire și redimensionare rețea de transport agent termic între racord PT 71 și PT 62”.

„Este vorba despre tronsonul cuprins între B-dul Daciei și Grădinița nr. 4, proiectul fiind promovat în vederea atragerii cofinanțării de către primarul Adrian Anghelescu cu scopul de a moderniza, reabilita, retehnologiza și extinde sistemul de alimentare centralizată cu energie termică în municipiul Giurgiu.

Proiectul are o valoare de peste 3 milioane lei, iar cofinanțarea asigurată de Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației este de 2.323.607,00 lei”, informează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

