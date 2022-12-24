Programul ROSAL în zilele sărbătorilor de iarnă

Programul ROSAL în zilele sărbătorilor de iarnă din acest an, se va desfășura astfel:

– 24.12.2022 – program normal;

– 25.12.2022 și 26.12.2022 – program de lucru numai în zonele de blocuri, conform graficelor de colectare;

– 31.12.2022 – program normal;

– 01.01.2023 și 02.01.2023 – program de lucru numai în zonele de blocuri, conform graficelor de colectare;

