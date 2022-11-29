Programul casieriilor Apa Service în perioada 30 noiembrie – 2 decembrie 2022

„S.C. APA SERVICE GIURGIU aduce la cunoștința clienților că, în perioada 30 noiembrie 2022 – 2 decembrie 2022, casieriile unității vor funcționa după următorul program:

– 30 noiembrie, 1 decembrie – închis;

– 2 decembrie – casieriile din Piața Centrală, Tineretului și Negru Vodă – 8.00-12.00

– 3 decembrie – casieria din Piața Centrală – 8.00-12.00.

Programul de lucru cu publicul va fi reluat luni, 5 decembrie” informează Apa SERVICE SA Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

