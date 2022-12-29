PROGRAMUL CASIERIILOR – APA SERVICE în perioada 30 decembrie 2022- 2 ianuarie 2023

De către
admin
-
0
65

VINERI 30 dec: Casieria Piaţa Centrală şi N. Vodă, între orele       08.00-12.00.

SÂMBĂTĂ 31 DEC, 2022, DUMINICĂ 1 IAN şi LUNI 2 IAN – 2023,  toate casieriile sunt închise!

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR