Programul casieriilor Apa Service în perioada 23-26 decembrie 2022

„Societatea Apa Service S.A. Giurgiu anunță utilizatorii că în perioada 23.12.2022 – 26.12.2022 casieriile vor funcționa după următorul program:

VINERI, 23 DECEMBRIE:

08.00 – 12.00 – casierii Piața Centrală, Tineretului și Negru Vodă

SÂMBĂTĂ, 24 DECEMBRIE și LUNI, 26 DECEMBRIE – închis

Sesizările și solicitările clienților vor fi preluate de către Dispeceratul central al societății, la nr. de telefon: 0731 551 626”, transmit reprezentanții societătii.

(Jurnal)

