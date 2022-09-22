Programarea interviurilor din cadrul concursului pentru ocuparea funcțiilor vacante de director și director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ preuniversitar din județul Giurgiu

Joi, 23 septembrie, la sediul Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Giurgiu are loc proba de interviu din cadrul concursului pentru ocuparea funcțiilor vacante de director și director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ preuniversitar, sesiunea iunie-octombrie 2022.

Graficul de desfășurare a probei de interviu se desfășoară după următorul program:

Grafic de desfasurare proba de interviu concurs directori 2-2022

Vom reveni cu informații privind desfășurarea acestui concurs.

(Jurnal)

