Prognoza meteo pentru minivacanța de 1 decembrie

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis prognoza meteo pentru minivacanța de 1 decembrie. 

În Muntenia, temperaturile maxime vor ajunge până la 8 grade, urmând ca minima să ajungă până la cel mult 0 grade. Din păcate, ploile își vor face simțită prezența încă din primele zile ale lunii decembrie.

Meteorologii au mai anunțat și un ciclon care se va abate peste România și va aduce temperaturi scăzute și precipitații în majoritatea regiunilor din țară. Cantitățile de apă vor atinge 5 – 15 l/mp, iar izolat, în zonele de munte din vestul țării, vor depăși 30 de l/mp.

Zăpada vom avea doar în zonele muntoase, la o altitudine de peste 1800 m. Începând de joi aria ninsorilor se va extinde în zonele de munte din nordul țării și se va depune un strat de zăpadă și altitudini mai coborâte.

