Profesorii din sistemul preuniversitar vor putea să se retragă din activitate și să se pensioneze la 70 de ani! Se vor acorda și vouchere …

De către
admin
-
0
143

Profesorii din sistemul preuniversitar vor avea posibilitatea să se retragă din activitate și să se pensioneze la vârsta 70 de ani! Ei vor putea activa ca titulari de catedră până la momentul respectiv.

Măsura este prevăzută în noile legi ale învățământului care au intrat în vigoare. Pe de altă parte, vârsta de pensionare pentru profesorii universitari a fost stabilită la 65 de ani, după care vor putea rămâne la catedră doar în baza unor contracte actualizate anual.

Toate informațiile despre procedura de pensionare care se va aplica începând cu data de 3 septembrie 2023, se pot găsi în Legea 198/2023.

Totodată  profesorii vor primi și vouchere în valoare de 1.500 de lei. Aceste sume vor fi acordate anual, începând cu luna octombrie 2023.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR