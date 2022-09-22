Probleme pentru un bărbat din Vărăști: prins fără permis pe un moped neînregistrat

„La data de 21 septembrie a.c., ora 18.00, polițiștii giurgiuveni, în timp ce se aflau în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, au depistat în localitatea Vărăști, județul Giurgiu, un bărbat, de 49 ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea, un moped, care nu avea montate plăcuțele de înmatriculare.

În urma verificărilor efectuate, s-a constatat faptul că bărbatul în cauză nu poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule, iar mopedul nu era înmatriculat.

În cauză, polițiștii efectuează cercetări sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunilor de conducerea unui vehicul fără permis de conducere și punerea în circulație sau conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui vehicul neînmatriculat”, comunică IPJ Giurgiu, într-un comunicat.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

