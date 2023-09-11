Prins băut la volan, în comuna Clejani…

Ca de fiecare dată, la sfârșit de săptămână, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier se confruntă cu cazuri de conducători auto ce se urcă sub influența băuturilor alcolice la volan.

Așa se face că duminică, 10 septembrie, ora 21.55, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției Orașului Mihăilești ( Formațiunea Rutieră), au oprit pentru control un autoturism, care se deplasa pe D.N. 61, în localitatea Clejani, județul Giurgiu.

Conducătorul auto, un bărbat, de 52 de ani, din comuna Clejani, a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, care a indicat valoarea de 0,88 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat. El a fost  condus ulterior la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

Cercetările sunt continuate sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul pe drumurile publice sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

(Jurnal)

