Primvicepreședintele PNL, Dan Motreanu, va conduce echipa PNL de tranziţie pentru rotaţia premierilor!

De către
admin
-
0
118

Liderul PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, a anunţat că Biroul Politic Naţional al partidului a decis, luni,  30 ianuarie, ca prim-vicepreşedintele formaţiunii, Dan Motreanu, să coordoneze şi să conducă echipa PNL de tranziţie pentru rotaţia premierilor, ce va avea loc în luna mai.

a mai adăugat că echipa PNL condusă de Dan Motreanu va fi cea care va elabora strategia pentru rotaţia prim-miniştrilor din luna mai.

„Am ţinut cont de măsurile pe care le-am luat pentru sprijinirea populaţiei vulnerabile. Am discutat orientările legate de abordarea politică. Am luat decizia ca până la finalul lunii februarie, când vom avea următorul BPN, sub autoritatea prim-vicepreşedintelui Dan Motreanu să se constituie un grup la nivelul PNL care să elaboreze o strategie şi plan de implementare a strategiei, plan care va fi dezbătut şi aprobat în viitorul BPN. Sunt de menţionat aspectele legate de grija pe care trebuie să o avem în continuare pentru a putea asigura o cuprindere a tuturor necesităţilor, fie că vorbim de educaţie, siguranţă şi toată această strategie va veni cu posibile adaptări doctrinare şi ideologic”, a mai declarat premierul Ciucă.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR