Primarul comunei Adunații Copăceni, Dan RUSU, gazda primului campus din România dedicat tratamentului celor ce suferă de diverse dependențe.

Într-o postare pe facebook, primarul comunei Adunații Copăceni, Dan RUSU, consemna cu emoție prezența sa la o premieră absolută în România, localitatea pe care o gestionează fiind gazda unui proiect deosebit.

În această seară ( n.n. – 1 aprilie 2023) am participat la lansarea proiectului primului campus din România dedicat tratamentului adolescenților din școli ce suferă de diverse dependențe – nota primarul comunei Adunații Copăceni.

Acest campus va fi realizat în Adunații Copăceni, cu consilierea organizației ”Lions Club International” și a d-lui Cătălin Țone, expert în domeniu. Campusul va fi construit pe o suprafață de 6,5 ha și va beneficia de specialiști în domeniul medical și de echipamente de tratament de ultimă generație.

Le mulțumesc celor care ne-au ales să construim acest campus, acest lucru dovedind că suntem o primărie ce are capacitatea de a duce proiecte de asemenea anvergură la bun sfârșit – mai spunea primarul comunei Adunații Copăceni, Dan RUSU.

(Jurnal)

