Primarul Adrian Anghelescu a premiat astăzi 18 cupluri de giurgiuveni care au împlinit 50 de ani de căsnicie!

18 cupluri de giurgiuveni au fost premiate astăzi, de primarul municipiului Giurgiu, Adrian Anghelescu, pentru împlinirea a 50 de ani de căsătorie.

Evenimentul s-a desfășurat în sala de spectacole a Ateneului „Nicolae Bălănescu” și se înscrie în calendarul activităților dedicate Zilei Municipiului Giurgiu.

Pe lângă premiu, diplome și flori, sărbătoriții au primit în dar și un cadou muzical oferit de Centrul Cultural „Ion Vinea”.

Festivitatea s-a încheiat în foaierul Ateneului cu șampanie, bomboane și pișcoturi.

