Primăria municipiului Giurgiu va susține 30% din valoarea energiei termice către populație în sistem centralizat

162

Aflat într-o vizită de lucru la Bruxelles, în cadrul proiectului internațional Flowing in the Danube, derulat de Danubiana Network/ European Network, primarul Adrian Anghelescu a trimis o scurtă înregistrare video ca urmare a acuzelor și atacurilor apărute în mass media legate de prețul energiei termice centralizate.

Procentual, valoarea subvenției acordate în acest an este de circa 30% odată cu aprobarea noii legi a plafonării energiei.

Astfel, Primăria municipiului Giurgiu va putea susține o subvenție de doar 30% din prețul energiei termice către populație în sistem centralizat, comparativ cu 83% cât a suportat la nivelul iernii trecute, cea mai mare valoare din întreaga țară.

Scurtul mesaj al edilului giurgiuvean se încheie astfel: „Mai bine să spunem oamenilor adevărul și să facem un efort comun decât să manipulăm și să spunem minciuni. Doamne Ajută!”

(Jurnal)

