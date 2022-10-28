Primăria municipiului Giurgiu va începe lucrările de modernizare a infrastructurii de transport public pe coridorul vestic de mobilitate urbană

Joi, 27 octombrie 2022 a fost dat ordinul de începere al lucrărilor pentru proiectul „Modernizarea infrastructurii de transport public pe coridorul de mobilitate urbană vestic al municipiului Giurgiu”.

Străzile ce fac obiectul proiectului sunt Ramadan, Gloriei, Pictor Andreescu, Pictor Grigorescu, șoseaua Bălănoaiei , șoseaua Sloboziei și Autobaza Tracum de pe strada Gloriei.

Municipalitatea a ținut cont de doleanțele cetățenilor, astfel că, având în vedere starea avansată de degradare, dar și apropierea sezonului rece, primul tronson de drum care va fi supus reabilitării este strada Ramadan (tronson cuprins între strada Nucului și Șoseaua Sloboziei).

Săptămâna ce urmează, după finalizarea organizării șantierului, vor fi demarate lucrările pe strada menționată mai sus, iar următoarea care va intra în reabilitare, este strada Gloriei”, precizează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

