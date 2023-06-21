PRIMĂRIA MUNICIPIULUI GIURGIU: De luni au început lucrările de reabiltare a șoselei Ghizdarului!

După cum informează Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu, începând de luni, 19 iunie, au  demarat lucrările de reabilitare și modernizare a șoselei Ghizdarului. 

În același context administrația locală dorește  să aducă la cunoștința  locuitorilor municipiului și în special a conducătorilor auto care tranzitează aceasră șoseau, că lucrările au debutat cu frezarea stratului existent de asfalt, motiv pentru care  traficul rutier se va desfășura în condiții de lucru.

(Jurnal)

