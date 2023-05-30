PRIMĂRIA MUNICIPIULUI GIURGIU: Anunț public privind depunerea solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu

PRIMĂRIA MUNICIPIULUI GIURGIU anunță publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul ”Veriga – centru de agrement”, propus a fi realizat în municipiul Giurgiu, zona Veriga ad. P1-P2, Platforma Chimică 1, CF 39634, nr. cad. 39634, județul Giurgiu.

Informațiile privind proiectul propus pot fi consultate la sediul A.P.M. Giurgiu din Giurgiu, șos. București, nr. 111, sc. A+B și la sediul Primăriei municipiului Giurgiu din Giurgiu, Bd. București, nr. 49-51, județul Giurgiu.

Observațiile publicului se primesc la sediul A.P.M. Giurgiu, în zilele de luni-joi, între orele 9.00-14.00 și vineri între orele 9.00-12.00.

