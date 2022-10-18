Primăria Giurgiu a semnat contractul de lucrări pentru proiectul de mobilitate urbană Vestic al municipiului

Marți, 18 octombrie, Primăria Giurgiu a semnat contractul de lucrări aferent Proiectului de mobilitate urbană Vestic al municipiului de la malul Dunării.

Echipa de implementare din cadrul Direcției Programe Europene a marcat finalizarea unei alte etape aferentă Proiectului de mobilitate urbană Vestic al municipiului Giurgiu.

Concret, astăzi 18 octombrie, a fost semnat contractul de atribuire a lucrărilor pentru modernizarea străzilor incluse în proiectul menționat mai sus. Este vorba despre străzile Gloriei, Ramadan, Șos. Sloboziei, Șos. Bălănoaiei, str. Pictor Andreescu și str. Pictor Grigorescu.

Proiectul presupune modernizarea infrastructurii rutiere, amenajarea peisagistică, a traseelor pietonale, a pistelor pentru biciclete și reamenajarea și modernizarea stațiilor de transport public”, precizează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

