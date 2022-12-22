Primăria comunei Malu a început de astăzi, 22 decembrie, plata ajutoarelor de încălzire pentru sezonul rece

Primăria comunei Malu a început de astăzi, 22 decembrie, plata ajutoarelor pentru încălzire a locuinţei cu lemne, cărbuni ori combustibili petrolieri încă din cursul săptămânii trecute.

Astfel, 100 de persoane care au depus, până în 20 noiembrie, cereri pentru a primi ajutoare de încălzire a locuinţei lemne, cărbuni ori combustibili petrolieri au primit suma aferentă ajutorului.

Primarul comunei, Mirel Jantea, ne declara că „numărul cererilor depuse este mai mare ca în cursul anului trecut”.

Tot în această perioadă, Primăria comunei Malu, împreună cu Consiliul Local au acordat tuturor elevilor din comună pachete de sărbători constând în dulciuri. Pachetele au fost înmânate de către edil, tuturor celor 140 de elevi școlari și preșcolari în data de 15 decembrie.

