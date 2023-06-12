Prima mișcare a Rotativei, la Giurgiu, a fost făcută în Primăria Municipiului! Cine va fi numit noul Administrator Public…?

În câteva zile prima mișcare a Rotativei, va fi făcută la Giurgiu. Astfel funcția de Administrator Public al Primăriei Giurgiu va fi ocupată de Marius Olteanu, cel ce a îndeplinit până acum funcția de director general al Companiei Naționale APDF Giurgiu SA.

El va ocupa astfel această funcție devenită vacantă prin eliberarea din această postură a lui Ionel Muscalu care a fost ales de curând ca viceprimar al Primăriei Municipiului Giurgiu.

Neoficial, în cadrul aceleiași Rotative,  există posibilitatea ca în locul lui Marius Olteanu, la CN APDF Giurgiu SA să  fie numit  ca director general, social democratul Marian Măroiu.

(Jurnal)

