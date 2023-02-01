Prima de casare a mașinilor second-hand crește cu 15%! Cât înseamnă asta, în bani…

Prima de casare în programul Rabla Clasic va crește anul acesta cu 15% în 2023.

În consecință, dacă ne raportăm la valoarea celei din prezent, de 6.000 de lei, asta ar însemna un plus de 900 lei!

Totodată este anunțat faptul  că se va mări bugetul inclusiv pentru maşinile electrice, adică pentru programul Rabla Plus.

În pregătire este şi Rabla Local, programul prin care românii îşi pot casa maşinile mai vechi de 15 ani în schimbul unui voucher de 3.000 de lei primit de la Primăria de care aparţin, voucher  pe care îl pot folosi după bunul plac.

Anul trecut s-a redus numărul de maşini second-hand pentru prima dată după mulţi ani,  Guvernul  asumându-și intenția de a scoate peste 250.000 de maşini vechi din circulaţie, ţinta  urmând a fi atinsă la finalul acestui an.

