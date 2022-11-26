Prezență absolută la alegerile Biroului Politic Județean al Organizației Femeilor Liberale! Candidată pentru funcția de Președite al OFL, Elisabeta MIHALCEA (Foto & Video)

Sâmbătă, 26 noiembrie, în sala mare a Ateneului ”Nicolae Bălănescu” din municipiu, au avut loc alegerile Biroului Politic Județean al Organizației Femeilor Liberale Giurgiu (OFL).

De subliniat faptul că prezența membrilor la această ședință a fost de sută la sută, din cei 210 membri fiind prezenți toți, un lucru apreciat de către reprezentantele OFL la nivel național sosite de la București (vicepreședinta OFL- Lida Constantinescu, Deputatul liberal – Cristina Trăilă și Luminița Popescu).

Daniela Nicolescu - secretar general al OFL Național
De la stânga la dreapta: Cristina Trăilă, Gabriela Horga, Lidia Constantinescu, Dumitru Beianu, Dan Motreanu.

După prezentarea candidaților pentru BPJ de către Daniela Nicolescu, secretar general al OFL Național, au urmat alocuțiunile persoanelor amintite mai sus. Cuvântul de început a fost rostit de către președintele Consiliului județean Giurgiu, Dumitru Beianu, alături de care au luat cuvântul, pe rând, deputatul Gabriela Horga, europarlamentarul Dan Motreanu și, nu în ultimul rând, candidata pentru postul de președinte al Organizației județene OLF Giurgiu, Elisabeta Mihalcea.

