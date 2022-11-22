Președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian ALEXANDRU: ”Oare psd=pnl crede că 12,5%, creștere pensii, poate suplini 40%, creștere produse strict necesare traiului zilnic?”

De către
admin
-
0
133

La scurt timp după anunțarea deciziei luate luni seară de coaliția PSD-PNL-UDMR privind pensiile, președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian ALEXANDRU ne-a transmis un scurt comentariu menit să arate cât de eficientă este această măsură a actualului Guvern.

Aseară, coaliția sărăciei PNL=PSD a decis creșterea pensiilor cu 12,5%. Din fața televizorului ar putea părea o mărire decentă, având în vedere inflația declarată de INS (n.red.- Institutul Național de statistică ), de 16%.

Însă dacă ne uităm la produsele consumate de către pensionari,  vom vedea că această creștere nu se apropie nici măcar de jumătatea creșterii prețurilor la aceste produse, strict necesare pensionarilor.

Unt – 40% creștere;  Ulei – 40% creștere ; Paine – 27% creștere; Gaze – 40% creștere.

Oare psd=pnl crede că 12,5% creștere pensii poate suplini 40% creștere produse strict necesare traiului zilnic?”

(Jurnal)

Foto: Ciprian Alexandru (stânga) alături de liderul USR – Cătălin Drulă.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR