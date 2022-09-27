Președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian ALEXANDRU despre acuzația de plagiat a Ministrului Educației: ”Ministrul PNL , Sorin Câmpeanu, a furat așa cum un șofer fură motorina din camion…!”

În legătură cu  materialul publicat de  jurnalista Emilia Șercan în care aceasta îl acuză de plagiat pe ministrul Educației, Sorin Câmpeanu, președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian ALEXANDRU vine cu o constatare personală…

Ministrul PNL al Educației, Sorin Câmpeanu, a furat așa cum un șofer fură motorina din camion, sau cum un muncitor fură un sac de ciment de pe șantier.

Diferența este că aceștia ajung la pușcărie, pentru că ei nu își pot face legi care să îi apere. Acest ministru care ar fi trebuit să scoată educația din mocirlă,  a furat munca unor colegi de ai săi și a trecut-o pe numele său.

Acest ministru care menține haosul în învățământul românesc a introdus în legile educației, protecție pentru toți cei care au plagiat (furat), inclusiv pentru furtul făcut de el.

Vă mai amintiți ce vroia Dragnea în 2018 să facă? Exact ce vrea Câmpeanu acum: să își facă o lege care să îl protejeze că a furat.

Am ajuns la incredibila situație în care hoții fac legi în guvern, legi pentru colegii lor hoți – mai precizează președintele USR Giurgiu , Ciprian ALEXANDRU.

