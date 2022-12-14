Președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru, crede că responsabilitatea formală a eșecului intrării în Schengen o poartă Ministrul Lucian BODE!

Ministrul Lucian Bode poartă responsabilitatea formală a eșecului întrării României în Schengen – declară președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru, pe pagina sa de facebook.

Sigur, dumnealui trebuia să demisioneze când USR a descoperit de afacerea iohanis/bmw, peste plagiatul ordinar din teza de doctorat.  Însă se pare că făuritorul României eșuate, cel mai detestat președinte postdecembrist, Klaus Johanis, încă nu i-a dat ordin să plece și își mai face câteva treburi cu dl. Bode.

 Poliția a ajuns, se pare, atât în interior cât și în exterior, la cel mai jos nivel de după Revoluție. Șefi împuterniciți la comandă politică, primari ce se cred stăpâni de polițiști, șefi de secții care fac ce vor cu sesizări și dosare penale.

Mai jos de atât nu se poate merge în Ministerul de Interne! Buba va exploda din interior, iar oamenii care își fac treaba cu profesionalism își vor găsi dreptatea până la urmă.

Noi,  cei din USR, vom depune o moțiune simplă pentru domnul Ministru Bode. Și sperăm ca toți parlamentarii, onești din PSD și PNL, o vor vota! – mai precizează liderul USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru.

(Jurnal)

