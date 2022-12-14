Președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru: ”Bani pentru Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu!”

Președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru, a depus zilele trecute  un amendament la Bugetul Național pentru alocarea a 20 milioane lei,  pentru dotarea Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu.

”Am depus, împreună cu deputatul USR Alin Apostol, un amendament la Bugetul Național pentru alocarea a 20 de milioane de lei pentru reabilitarea și dotarea Spitalului judetean de Urgență Giurgiu –  precizează președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru, pe pagina sa de facebook.

Am făcut asta pentru toți giurgiuvenii care ajung acolo cât și pentru personalul care, cu dedicație, lucrează acolo și ale căror condiții de muncă trebuie îmbunătățite.

Acum aproximativ două luni am avut nevoie de tratament de urgență în spital și am fost impresionat de profesionalismul cadrelor medicale și de atenția acordată pacienților.

Personalul din Spitalul de Urgență Giurgiu merită condiții mai bune de muncă, ce cu siguranță se vor vedea în sănătatea giurgiuvenilor – menționa președintele USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru.

(Jurnal)

