Președintele Consiliului Județean Giurgiu: „Sănătatea populației rămâne pentru noi o prioritate permanentă… Câteva dintre cele 60 de proiecte ale CJ Giugiu. Vezi care este cel mai important dintre ele pentru județul Giurgiu… (VIDEO)

Aud cu infatuare pe unii vorbind despre proiectele LOR, deși nu există proiecte personale. Este cea mai mare greșeală pe care o poți face în abordare…

La Consiliul județean există o echipă performantă, deși nu toți cei 150 de angajați au același nivel de pregătire și de implicare, Dar alături de ei sunt convins că tot ce înseamnă proiect de dezvoltare va fi administrat și pus în operă în favoarea acestui județ – spunea președintele Consiliului județean Giurgiu, la începutul alocuțiunii sale, în cadrul alegerilor noii configurații a Organizației Teritoriale a Ligii Aleșilor Locali Giurgiu, ce a vut loc la Giurgiu, sâmbătă, 12 octombrie.

Vezi care sunt proiectele în derulare amintite de președintele Dumitru Beianu, proiecte socio-culturale extrem de importante, unele dintre ele mai puțin cunoscute publicului…

