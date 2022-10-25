Prefectura județului Giurgiu: „La mulţi ani Armatei României şi glorie eternă Eroilor Neamului!”

„Celebrăm astăzi, 25 octombrie, Ziua Armatei Române, o instituţie fundamentală a statului, care, de-a lungul veacurilor, prin vitejia dovedită de cei care au deservit-o, a contribuit la consolidarea României independente și unite din prezent.

Fie că ne referim la misiunile din țară sau la cele din cadrul alianțelor internaționale, militarii români demonstrează întotdeauna un patriotism și un profesionalism ireproșabil, făcând cinste tricolorului românesc oriunde servesc patria.

Suntem datori să îi omagiem pe toți eroii căzuți în lupta pentru apărarea României și să le mulțumim generațiilor actuale de militari pentru întreaga activitate, urându-le totodată mult succes și putere de a face față provocărilor, indiferent de dificultatea lor”, este mesajul transmis de Prefectura județului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

