Pompierii giurgiuveni au intervenit la stingerea a două incendii de locuințe din județul Giurgiu

Pompierii giurgiuveni au intervenit în cursul zilei de ieri, 13 octombrie, la stingerea a două incendii provocate la două locuințe pe raza localităților Roata de Jos și Chiriacu.

„Astfel, o casă din localitatea Clejani a luat foc joi, în jurul prânzului, cel mai probabil din cauza unui scurtcircuit. Când a văzut flăcările, proprietara a cerut ajutorul pompierilor.

La fața locului s-au deplasat două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă din cadrul Gărzii de Intervenție Roata de Jos.

Pompierii au constatat faptul că locuința ardea violent, generalizat, fără a exista pericol de propagare la vecini, incendiul fiind stins în limitele găsite.

În cursul serii, în localitatea Chiriacu, a luat foc acoperișul unei case și o anexă. La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă și o ambulanță SMURD. În sprijin se află și o cisternă de la Serviciul Voluntar pentru Situații de Urgență din comuna Izvoarele.

Nu a existat pericol de propagare la vecinătăţi și nu au fost persoane rănite.

Au ars acoperișul casei, pe o suprafață de aproximativ 50 mp și anexa (circa 20 mp). Cel mai probabil incendiul s-a produs din cauza coșului de fum defect”, informează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

