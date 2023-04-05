Polițiștii giurgiuveni cer sprijinul populației pentru găsirea unui bărbat din localitatea Dobreni, dispărut de acasă cu câteva zile în urmă! Vezi semnalmente…

Polițiștii din cadrul IPJ Giurgiu efectuează verificări în vederea găsirii  unui bărbat, de 40 de ani, dispărut din localitatea Dobreni, sat Vărăști, județul Giurgiu.

      La data de 1 aprilie, ora 8.52, polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu au fost sesizați, prin apel 112, de către un bărbat, cu privire la faptul că, fiul său, MOAȚĂ DANIEL, de 40 de ani, ar fi plecat de la domiciliul său, în data de 31 martie, din localitatea Vărăști, sat Dobreni, județul Giurgiu și nu a mai revenit.

      Semnalmente: înălțime 1.80 metri, aproximativ 70 de kilograme, ochi căprui, păr grizonat, față ovală, fără tatuaje, prezintă pe pleoapa superioară a ochiului stâng o aluniță proeminentă de aproximativ 1 cm x 1 cm.

      Îmbrăcăminte: pantaloni de trening de culoare gri, pantofi sport de culoare negru, geacă de fâș lungă și căciulă de culoare neagră.

      Oricine poate oferi detalii cu privire la persoana dispărută este rugat să apeleze Serviciul de Urgență 112 sau să contacteze cea mai apropiată unitate de poliție.

 (Jurnal)

