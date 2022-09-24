Podul Prieteniei se închide mâine, 25 septembrie, pentru o oră

Podul Prieteniei dintre România și Bulgaria se închide duminică, 25 septembrie, la prânz.

„Duminică, 25.09.2022, în intervalul orar 11:00 – 12:00, circulația rutieră se va închide pe DN 5 (km 63+012 – km 64+884), Podul Prieteniei, în vederea desfășurării evenimentului atletic internațional ,,Free Spirit Run Giurgiu – Ruse”, potrivit unui comunicat emis de către CNAIR.

Evenimentul este organizat de administrațiile locale din Ruse și Giurgiu, prin Cluburile Sportive Dunav și Sport Club Municipal Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu, cu acordul federațiilor de atletism din cele două țări.

În acest context, șoferii care plănuiesc să traverseze Podul Prieteniei Giurgiu – Ruse sunt sfătuiți să verifice aplicația Trafic Online a poliţiei de frontieră care prezintă o medie a timpilor de aşteptare în punctele de trecere ale frontierei.

Reamintim că pentru crosul Free Spirit Run Giurgiu-Ruse, semimaraton european de 15 km, se va pleca din centrul orașului Giurgiu, de la Turnul Ceasornicului, și se va ajunge în centrul orașului Ruse, la Statuia Libertății și că la start s-au înscris 300 de alergători din 10 țări: Bulgaria, România, Italia, Turcia, Marea Britanie, Franța, Irlanda, Serbia, Croația și Germania.

