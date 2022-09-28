Poate ei, acești micuți giurgiuveni, ne vor scoate din lumea a treia a fotbalului Mondial! (VIDEO)

Un antrenament cu piticii giurgiuveni, îndrăgostiți de fotbal, pe terenul mic, de baschet, din imediata apropiere a stadionului ”Marin Anastasovici” din Municipiu, sub îndrumarea titratului antrenor și profesor de sport, Dorian Gârlea,  dar și sub privirea protectoare a câtorva părinți grijulii veniți să privească satisfăcuți evoluția micuților…

Poate acești copii sunt cei  ce ne vor scăpa într-o bună zi de rușinea ca Echipa Națională de Fotbal a României să facă parte din lumea a treia (Grupa C) a fotbalului Mondial!

