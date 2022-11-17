PNL anunță noi ajutoare financiare pentru populație. Guvernul a confirmat prelungirea programului celor 50 de euro alocați bilunar și în anul 2023

Sursa:Playtech

Partidul Național Liberal au propus ca românii vulnerabili să primească ajutor pentru energie în valoare de 700 de lei. De asemenea, Guvernul a confirmat că va prelungi programul celor 50 de euro alocați bilunar și în anul 2023.

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL Ionuț Stroe a anunțat că va exista o ordonanță de urgență care va prelungi programul celor 50 de euro alocați bilunar și pentru anul viitor.

De asemenea, pentru ca beneficiarii să primească ajutor înainte de venirea sărbătorilor de iarnă, suma alocată pentru luna ianuarie va fi alocată în luna decembrie.

Tot purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuț Stroe, a declarat la sediul central PNL, că pe masa Guvernului există un program de ajutorare a românilor care va fi aprobat în perioada următoare. Stroe face referire la un ajutor tip „mandat” în valoare de 700 de lei menit să „tamponeze” parte din costurile ridicate ale facturii la energie.

Potrivit lui Stroe, beneficiarii care vor fi eligibili pentru a primi cei 700 de lei sunt doar românii cu venituri sub 2.000 de lei.

Vom reveni în materialele următoare cu detalii despre aceste subiecte.

(Jurnal)

