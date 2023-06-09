Plaja Gostinu – un pericol real!

Pentru foarte mulți giurgiuveni, dar și pentru unii bucureșteni, plaja Gostinu reprezintă o varianta de a se bronza și, implicit, de a-și petrece timpul liber.

Numărul mare de doritori a pus Gostinu pe harta plajelor din județ. Însă, pentru cei ce si-au programat petrecerea timpului liber pe plajă și chiar înotul în Dunăre, îi avertizăm că este periculos și distracția se poate transforma într-o tragedie.

La Plaja Gostinu Km 473, deoarece nivelul apelor Dunării a crescut cu 4 m și plaja este acoperită de 3 m de ape învolburate, drumul spre plajă este deteriorat datorită prăbușirii malului erodat de ape. Când lucrurile vor reveni la normal, probabil în luna iulie, vom reveni cu informații.

Autoritățile ar trebui să ia măsuri, instalând niște indicatoare și investind mai mult într-un loc ce devine un simbol și o posibilă afacere rentabilă.

(Jurnal)

