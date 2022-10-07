Pierdut cățelușă în Remus. Vă rog să ne contactați dacă o vedeți…

Pierdut!!!

Loc. Remuș

Este proaspăt castrată și este sub tratament!

Dacă o vedeți vă rog să sunați la
0726388789.

Vă mulțumesc anticipat!

