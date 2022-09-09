Petre Daeea s-a întâlnit astăzi la Adunații Copăceni cu un fermier din zonă…!

 Ministrul  Agriculturii, Petre Daeea, conform surselor noastre, a poposit astăzi, 9 septembrie, în localitatea Adunații Copăceni, în județul Giurgiu. 

Ministrul, se pare că ar fi vizitat ferma unui gospodar din zonă, Iordache Marin. Vizita se pare că a fost discretă, nedorindu-se mediatizarea ei.

Conform acelorași surse ministrul Petre Daeea era așteptat  să treacă și pe la Colibași, unde la sfârșitul lunii februarie se plimba prin solariile unui renumit legumicultor din zonă, pentru a observa evoluția fermierului.  Alături de acesta Daeea a  stabilit în urmă cu 5 ani cum să fie pus în practică ”Programul Tomata”.

Ministrul Daeea era așteptat să treacă și  pe la  primarul comunei Colibaș,  Constantin Stoica. Astăzi  acesta tocmai  își serbează   ziua de naștere.

La rândul nostru îi urăm primarului Constantin Stoica tradiționalul ”La mulți ani!”  și  un mandat plin de realizări.

(Jurnal) 

