Peste puțin timp, se dă startul noii ediții din Liga IV-a la FOTBAL, în județul Giurgiu! Programul primei etape…

De către
admin
-
0
158

Fotbalul amator va reveni pe stadioanele din judetul Giurgiu începând cu data de 16 septembrie, când este programată prima etapă a Turului Ligii a IV-a, ediția 2023-2024.

Noul sezon va debuta cu 24 de echipe, împărțite în două serii, după criterii geografice. Totodată s-au alăturat competiției echipele Șoimii Ghizdaru, Axi Adunații Copăceni, Șoimii Ghizdaru, Dunărea Găujani și Omerta Stoenești.

Programul primei etape arată astfel:

SERIA SUD

AFC VICTORIA ADUNATII COPACENI – AS AXI ADUNATII COPACENI

ACS GLORIA COMANA 1957 – ACS VLD SOIMII GHIZDARU

AS INTER 2019 VALEA DRAGULUI – CS GIGANTII VARASTI

ACS DUNAREA GAUJANI – AS VIITORUL VEDEA

AS DUNAREA OINACU – CS ENERGIA REMUS

AS REAL COLIBASI – AS M. V. CALUGARENI

SERIA NORD

AFC SINGURENI – FC BOLINTIN DEAL

ACS MAXIMA HOBAIA – AS LUCEAFARUL TRESTIENI

ACS PETROLUL ROATA – FC BOLINTIN MALU SPART

AFC TÂNTAVA – CS ZMEII OGREZENI

AS SILVER INTER ZORILE – AS OMERTA STOENESTI

CS AVANTUL FLORESTI – ACS PODUL DOAMNEI

(Costel Spînu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR