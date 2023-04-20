Peste o săptămână vom avea o nouă ”minivacanță”! Se pregătesc alte două:  una de 1 mai și alta de 1 iunie!!

De către
admin
-
0
98
Setting an important date on a calendar with a red pencil marking a day of the month representing organizing time and schedule.

Iată că după 4 zile de stat acasă, în sărbătoarea Paștelui, prima minivacanță  va fi  peste doar două săptămâni, de 1 Mai (Ziua Muncii) care pică într-o luni, ceea ce înseamnă că angajații ( în special cei din sistemul bugetar ) și elevii, vor avea parte din nou de un weekend prelungit.

Apoi, la numai o lună distanță, se anunță o altă minivacanță, cea prilejuită de Ziua Copilului, în data  de  1 Iunie. O  nouă zi liberă, pentru bugetari, conform Codului Muncii.

Pentru că anul acesta  ziua de 1 iunie pică într-o joi și  la rândul ei va fi legată de weekend printr-o zi liberă suplimentară,  aprobată pentru 2 iunie (zi care va trebui însă recuperată).

Astfel, românii vor beneficia de o  minivacanță,  de data asta cu o durată de 5 zile, pentru că în datele de 4 și 5 iunie (duminică și luni) sunt Rusaliile, o altă sărbătoare cu libere oficiale. În concluzie, parafrazând textul unei piese binecunosute: ” Trăiască Ziua Liberă în care ne-am născut ! Fie ziua cât de rea, noi în weekend vom pleca…!”

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR