Peste 800 grame de aur fără documente de proveniență, descoperite de polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni

Joi, 20 octombrie, polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni au descoperit în urma controalelor efectuate asupra unor mijloace de transport, o cantitate considerabilă de bijuterii din metal de culoare galbenă ce pare a fi aur.

Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu face următoarele  precizări în legătură cu acest subiect: „În ultimele 24 de ore, la diferite intervale de timp, polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni din cadrul S.T.P.F. Giurgiu și P.T.F. Giurgiu, au oprit pentru control mai multe mijloace de transport.

Cu această ocazie, colegii noștri au descoperit, în urma controlului efectuat asupra a trei cetățeni români, în vârstă de 28, 40 și 41 de ani, cantitatea totală de 818 grame bijuterii din metal de culoare galbenă ce pare a fi aur.

Persoanele în cauză nu deţineau documente de provenienţă pentru produsele sus-menţionate.

Bunurile, în valoare estimată de 204.500 lei, au fost ridicate în vederea continuării cercetărilor și expertizării.

În prezent se efectuează cercetări pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de „contrabandă” faptă prevăzută și pedepsită de Legea nr.86/2006 privind Codul Vamal”.

(Compartimentul Purtător de cuvânt al I.T.P.F. Giurgiu)

