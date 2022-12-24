Peste 3000 de colindători au trecut pragul Consiliului Județean Giurgiu

Consiliul Județean Giurgiu a pregătit pentru colindătorii din acest an 5000 de pachete de Crăciun în valoare totală de 174.999,5 lei și încă 500 pachete pentru a fi donate în 16 școli, 12 parohii și 9 asociații din județ.

„Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecție a Copilului a primit 550 de pachete;

Consiliul Judeţean Giurgiu vă dorește sărbători fericite, sănătate și un an nou fericit!” se menționează într-un comunicat.

(Jurnal)

