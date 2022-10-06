Update: Persoană dispărută a fost găsită!

De către
admin
-
0
170

UPDATE:  IPJ Giurgiu anunță că persoana dispărută a fost găsită, în municipiul Giurgiu, nefiind victima vreunei infracțiuni.

Polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu efectuează verificări în vederea depistării unei femei de 56 de ani, din municipiul Giurgiu.

În data de 06 octombrie a.c., MĂMĂLIGAN MĂRIOARA ar fi plecat de la domiciliul său, iar până în prezent nu a mai revenit.

Semnalmente: 1.65 metri, aproximativ 45 de kilograme, ochi verzi, pe partea stângă a capului prezintă o cicatrice, ca urmare a unei intervenții chirurgicale.

Îmbrăcăminte: greaca fâș maro deschis, pulover mov, pantaloni negri, pantofi albaștri, geanta neagră, iar pe cap o căciulă tip turban de culoare verde.

Oricine poate oferi detalii cu privire la persoana dispărută este rugat să apeleze Serviciul de Urgență 112 sau să contacteze cea mai apropiată unitate de poliție.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR