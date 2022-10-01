Persoană dispărută!

Polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu efectuează verificări în vederea depistării unui bărbat, de 76 de ani, din municipiul Giurgiu.

În data de 30 septembrie a.c., MATACHE GRIGORE ar fi plecat de la domiciliul său, la pescuit, pe canalul Plantelor, din municipiul Giurgiu, iar până în prezent nu a mai revenit.

Semnalmente: 1.65 metri, 65 de kilograme, ochi căprui, ten măsliniu, păr grizonat, tuns scurt, fără semne particulare.

Îmbrăcăminte: pulover alb, pantaloni albaștri și papuci.

Oricine poate oferi detalii cu privire la persoana dispărută este rugat să apeleze Serviciul de Urgență 112 sau să contacteze cea mai apropiată unitate de poliție”, se precizează într-un comunicat al IPJ Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

