Percheziții la o ”vrăjitoare” din Giurgiu care susține că poate trata problemele clienților săi cu…mercur!

După ce nu demult scriam despre o individă din Giurgiu care susținea că face minuni cu ajutorul mercurului, o altă vrăjitoare din județul Giurgiu folosește același  metal pentru a-i scăpa pe clienții săi de probleme.

Aceasta se ajută de substanțe toxice pentru a-i convinge pe oameni că are puteri supranaturale.

Polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu- Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase au pus în aplicare un mandat de percheziție domiciliară, la locuința unei femei, de 56 ani, din localitatea Roata de Jos, județul Giurgiu. Din primele cercetări a reieșit faptul că femeia în cauză ar fi înșelat mai multe persoane, prin folosirea unei substanțe (mercur), înlesnind practicarea vrăjitoriei și, totodată, ar fi perceput sume de bani pentru dezlegarea de farmece și vindecarea de boli.

În urma activităţilor desfășurate, de la domiciliul acesteia, au fost ridicate 14 termometre cu mercur, în vederea continuării cercetărilor. În cauză, polițiștii au întocmit un dosar penal sub aspectul săvârşirii infracțiunilor de înșelăciune și nerespectarea regimului materialelor nucleare sau a altor materii radioactive”, arată un comunicat al  IPJ Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

