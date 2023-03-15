Între 15 și 17 martie, la noi în Municipiu, au loc ”Zilele Medicale ale Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu”! Vezi programul evenimentului…

De către
admin
-
0
110

Zilele Medicale ale Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu, eveniment dedicat profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, se desfășoară în intervalul 15 – 17 martie 2023.

Evenimentul reunește lectori din cadrul Spitalului, dar și din centrele universitare și este creditat cu puncte de Educație Medicală Continuă!

Miercuri, la ora 10.30,  are loc deschiderea oficială a acestui important eveniment , în incinta restaurantului Alexia situat în Portul  Giurgiu.

În rândurile de mai jos găsiți agenda evenimentului.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR