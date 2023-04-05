Penitenciarul Giurgiu scoate la concurs, din sursă externă, 27 posturi de agent operativ

170

Penitenciarul Giurgiu scoate la concurs din sursă externă 27 posturi de agent operativ (bărbați).

 Cei inresați pot pregăti și prezenta dosarul complet până la data de 28.04.2023, ora 15:00 (prezentați inclusiv documentele originale)!

După testarea psihologică, candidaţii declaraţi „apt” psihologic vor depune o adeverinţă  completată de medicul de familie. Fişa medicală se deschide/eliberează doar după depunerea adeverinţei completate de medicul de familie.

(Jurnal)

