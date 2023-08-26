Penitenciarul de Maximă Siguranță Giurgiu anunță concurs pentru ocuparea de agenți operativi!

Penitenciarul de Maximă Siguranță  Giurgiu anunță  începerea concursului de ocupare a celor 27 posturi de agent operativ.

Concursul începe în data de 31 august, 2023, cu susținerea probei sportive.

Pentru mai multe informații urmăriți  site-ul unității pentru  a intra în posesia calendarului de desfășurare a probelor de concurs.

