Pe ce străzi este restricționat traficul, sâmbătă 6 mai, în Municipiu, pentru a permite accesul cicliștilot la ”Maratonul Dunării”!

                      Anunț restricționare trafic

Având în vedere desfășurarea competiției de ciclism ”Maratonul Dunării”, sâmbătă 6 mai 2023, în intervalul orar 07:00 – 17:00, traficul rutier va fi închis pe traseul:

Parcul Tineretului – Parcare din strada Unirii – strada Chauncey Hardy – b-dul Mihai Viteazul (sens giratoriu Steaua Dunării spre Vama Mocănașu).

Organizatorii își cer   scuze pentru disconfortul creat în zona menționată!

