Astăzi este Ziua Internațională a PROFESORULUI!

De către
admin
-
0
120

Ziua Profesorului şi a celor care activează în Educație este sărbătorită anual, pe data de 5 octombrie, în toată lumea.

Ziua internaţională a profesorului a fost desemnată de UNESCO cu scopul de a marca semnarea Recomandării UNESCO/OIM (Organizația Internațională a Muncii) privind statutul profesorilor. Tocmai din acest motiv, pe data de 5 octombrie sărbătorim atât ziua mondială a educației, cât și ziua profesorului.

Așadar, această zi poate fi o ocazie bună să le trimitem profesorilor cele mai sincere şi frumoase urări de bine, sănătate și prosperitate.

Credem că fiecare dintre noi își amintește cu drag de prima profesoară, cea care a pus bazele cunoștințelor noastre! Fiecare dintre noi spune în gând mulțumesc și  rămâne etern  recunoscător pentru grija și cunoștințele primite, pentru răbdarea și meticulozitatea acestora…

Dascălii sunt adevărați făuritori de caractere, elevii fiind datori acestora cu  o profundă recunoștință pentru toate lucrurile  învățate în anii copilăriei, ce le vor ajuta mai târziu, în viață.

De Ziua profesorului, urăm tuturor cadrelor didactice din Municipiul și județul Giurgiu un sincer LA MULȚI ANI!

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR