Pe 1 iunie, Primăria Giurgiu și Centrul Cultural ”Ion Vinea” , invită copiii de toate vârstele la distracție și la joacă!

Primăria municipiului Giurgiu și Centrul Cultural „Ion Vinea” au pregătit copiilor, cu ocazia zilei de 1 iunie, o mulțime de surprize: un întreg parc de joacă și distracție, ateliere de Face Painting, spectacole muzicale, coregrafice și de teatru…

Așadar, cu mic cu mare, pe 1 iunie, începând cu ora 09:30 la Primăria municipiului Giurgiu (de unde se va porni în ”Marșul Bucuriei” ) vom merge în strada Mircea cel Bătrân, acolo unde va fi dat startul distracției.

Programul complet al evenimentelor dedicate acestei zile este următorul:

Marșul Bucuriei, ora 09:30 – Primăria municipiului Giurgiu – strada Mircea cel Bătrân;

Concurs de mini-fotbal, ora 10:00 – Sala de sport, Complex Sportiv „Marin Anastasovici”;

 Concurs tenis de masă, ora 10:00, Sala de sport, Complex Sportiv „Marin Anastasovici”;

Concurs de mini-baschet, ora 10:00, Școala gimnazială nr.5;

Activități cu caracter cultural, artistic și recreativ, interval orar 10:00-20:00.

