Patru zile de distracție la Giurgiu, de Zilele Municipiului Giurgiu

Începând de joi, 20 aprilie, până pe data de 23 aprilie,  când îl sărbătorim pe ”Sfântul Mare Mucenic Gheorghe”, Patronul Spiritual al orașului, în zona adiacentă hotelului ”Steaua Dunării”, giurgiuvenii sunt așteptați la spectacole în aer liber, organizatorii amenajând  cu acest prilej, un parc de distracții, dar și un târg.

 Spectacolele în aer liber,  vor debuta joi seară, începând cu ora 19:00.  Până la ora 23:00, vor urca, pe rând,  pe scenă pentru a încânta publicul :  Dj Deny, Eduard Stoica, Jessica Lăzărescu și ”Debu”.

La Ateneul „Nicolae Bălănescu”, începând cu ora 11:00, primarul municipiului Giurgiu, Adrian Anghelescu va premia 18 cupluri care au împlinit 50 de ani de căsătorie, iar la ora 13:00, la Școala de Muzică și Arte Plastice „Victor Karpis” va avea loc festivitatea de premiere a elevilor care au câștigat premii în cadrul concursului „Cum văd eu orașul meu”.

O zi plină de manifestări cu caracter cultural, dar și sociale, cu care  Primăria Giurgiu, speră să îi relaxeze pe giurgiuveni, cu o continuare a microvacanței din perioada sărbătorii Paștelui.

(Jurnal)

